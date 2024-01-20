RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.86. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 420,325 shares changing hands.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in RLX Technology by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in RLX Technology by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 423,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.