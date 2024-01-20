Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.52.

NYSE RBLX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,719. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

