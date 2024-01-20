Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.79.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

