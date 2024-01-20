Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Rubellite Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of C$25.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4297189 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
