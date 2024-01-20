Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 34,916 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,872,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,677,043.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865,388.89.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,966,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

