Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,634 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,693.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,279,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,860,977.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,829 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $281,814.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $71,840.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,864.35.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,090 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $20,146.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.6% in the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

