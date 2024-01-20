Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of SALM opened at $0.26 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
