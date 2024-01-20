Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM opened at $0.26 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

