Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGMO. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,353,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after buying an additional 1,898,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

