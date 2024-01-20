Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and Region Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Region Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Region Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.31% 15.52% 2.71% Region Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Saul Centers and Region Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Saul Centers pays out 140.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Region Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Region Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Region Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.78 $50.19 million $1.68 23.10 Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 7.80

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Region Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

About Region Group

(Get Free Report)

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788). The security in each Trust are stapled to form the stapled listed vehicle, Region Group (ASX: RGN), formerly known as SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.