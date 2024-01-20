Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schneider National by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

