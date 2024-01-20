Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Schrödinger by 304.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

