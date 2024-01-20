Scotiabank Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

