Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.