Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255,466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $301,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 433.9% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

