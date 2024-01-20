Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 939,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.36 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

