Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $114.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

