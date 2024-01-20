Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

