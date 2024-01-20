Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

