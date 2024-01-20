Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

