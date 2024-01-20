Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

