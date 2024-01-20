Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $14.34

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $13.97. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 23,375 shares trading hands.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

