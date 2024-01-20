Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $14.34

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $13.97. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 23,375 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
