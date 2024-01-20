SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,336,883. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $157.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

