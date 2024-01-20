SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

