Shafique Virani Sells 18,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

RXRX stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.