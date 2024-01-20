Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.74.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

