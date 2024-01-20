Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.