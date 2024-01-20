Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

