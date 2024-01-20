Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of SPG opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

