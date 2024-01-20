Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.94. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
