Snider Financial Group Sells 445 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Snider Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.98.

AMZN opened at $155.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

