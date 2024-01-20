Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

SO opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

