Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) Negative Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their negative rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 17.1 %

SAVE stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

