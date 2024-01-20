Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,086,000 after buying an additional 284,222 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

