SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SSNC stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

