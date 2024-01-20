StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,110,000 after purchasing an additional 225,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

StepStone Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of STEP opened at $33.51 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

