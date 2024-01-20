Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $108.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MATX opened at $119.63 on Friday. Matson has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

