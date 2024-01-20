StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

