StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
