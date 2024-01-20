StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

