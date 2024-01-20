StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.