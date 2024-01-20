StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
