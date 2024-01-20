StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LiqTech International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.