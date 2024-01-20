StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiqTech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last three months. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

