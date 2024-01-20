StockNews.com Lowers Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -249.99%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,731 shares of company stock valued at $700,775 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

