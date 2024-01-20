Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.78.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.