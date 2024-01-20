Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,628,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

