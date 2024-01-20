Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
