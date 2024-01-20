Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spok were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spok by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 808,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spok by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spok by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $307.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

