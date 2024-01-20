Strs Ohio Grows Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aaron’s by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Aaron’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglass L. Noe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,250. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $310.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

