Strs Ohio Has $551,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,313 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.17 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.