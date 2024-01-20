Strs Ohio Has $562,000 Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 123.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.59 and a twelve month high of $240.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.47.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

