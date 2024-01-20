Strs Ohio Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

