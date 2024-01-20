Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merchants Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.