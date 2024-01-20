Strs Ohio Sells 3,100 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Belden were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

